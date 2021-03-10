Lady Highlanders win pair to open soccer season

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Lady Highlanders soccer team charged out of the gate once competition was allowed this past week.

Incline opened the coronavirus-shortened season on Friday with a 1-0 win over Whittell and the next day defeated Sage Ridge 5-0. Both games took place at Incline’s home on the North Shore in front of small socially distanced crowds.

In the opener against the Warriors, senior Jada Moore scored the game’s lone goal in the second half off an assist from Zoey Rancourt to give the Highlanders the win.

Rosemary de Vré-Heffern, shown in 2019, scored twice on Saturday for Incline against Sage Ridge. Hans Baumann / ABDiver Photography



Junior goalie Elisabeth Stranzl made five saves in recording the shutout.

Against the Scorpions on Saturday, junior Rosemary de Vré-Heffern scored two goals and added an assist to lead Incline.

Also for the Highlanders, senior Brisa Tapia scored and assisted on another, Rancourt and sophomore Gabby Galvez each scored and senior Laura Flynn and Stranzl each had assists.

Stranzl stayed in goal for the first half and made a pair of saves as the Highlanders jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Freshman Kylie Erickson came in for the last 40 minutes and recorded three saves.

The Highlanders have nine games currently on their schedule. Their next game is scheduled for Thursday, March 18, at Yerington, and conclude the season April 10.