Lake Tahoe agencies receive $360K from Nevada Division of Environmental Protection

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection has awarded 11 grants totaling just $1 under $1 million to improve the condition of Nevada’s surface waters.

The money was provided by the federal government under the Clean Water Act and seven of the grants will fund projects in western Nevada.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency was granted $126,000 for the Tahoe Non-Point-Source pollution prevention and water quality improvement program.

The Kingsbury General Improvement District won $155,000 for its street sweeping operations.

The Incline Village General Improvement District $81,500 for the Burnt Cedar Beach water quality project.

The Carson Water Subconservancy District will receive the largest single grant — $237,000 — for the Carson River coalition Watershed Coordination program.

Recommended Stories For You

Along with that, the Dayton Valley Conservation District will get $50,000 for Carson River Mercury Sequestration Phase 1.

Two planning projects were awarded in Washoe County for the Truckee River. The Nevada Land Trust will receive $75,000 to create the Watershed Management Plan for the river and the Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency $25,000 to create a Non-Point-Source special awareness tool.