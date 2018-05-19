Lake Tahoe AleWorX prepares to open second taproom featuring full bar

Come mid-June, beer will be flowing in one more spot on Tahoe's South Shore: Lake Tahoe AleWorX is opening its second taproom.

Located beside Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger in the midst of Stateline's casino corridor, AleWorX's latest spot comes to an already busy area.

"We're really excited to expand something that's been really well received by the community and try to offer a little taste of the family-fun action down in a higher foot traffic area of town," said AleWorX CEO Luca Genasci.

His business made its debut just over one year ago — and after it was met with success, Genasci began exploring other locations to open up another restaurant. Key factors in settling on Stateline included bringing AleWorX closer to Nevada residents and opening in an area of town that was already thriving, as opposed to having to draw customers in (as was the case with the first AleWorX location), according to Genasci.

"We looked at the space and thought, 'Wow, this is a great opportunity.' It's right next to the Lucky Beaver, and we're going to be a total complement. They're 21 and over, allow smoking and gambling, and are burger-focused.

"We're going to allow kids, and being along the lines of a family-oriented establishment there is no smoking or gambling," said Genasci, adding that AleWorX fills a "niche market" within the casino corridor.

The new AleWorX location will be similar to its sister in The Crossing at Tahoe Valley, with one major difference: The latest addition will also feature a full bar specializing in craft cocktails and whiskey.

"We're also going to be featuring a bunch of Tahoe Blue Vodka. Matt [Levitt] is a really good friend of mine, and we're excited to partner. In [The Crossing] there's no opportunity for a liquor license," said Genasci.

The bar will be fully operational by the time the new establishment opens in June — according to Genasci, the proper licensing and certificates are already in place.

Patrons who have visited AleWorX's original location will recognize the self-service tap wall and wood-fired pizza at the Stateline spot, too.

"The interior design and flow structure is based on what we've done and what's worked at [The Crossing]. It's just a different iteration tailored to the new space," Genasci noted.

As the second AleWorX location approaches its opening, the business is looking for new staff to come on board in a variety of positions. While high-level management has already been secured, a bar manager, kitchen managers and other roles are still wanted at both taprooms. People interested in working for AleWorX should send resumes to contact@laketahoealeworx.com.

AleWorX's new taproom is located at 31 U.S. 50. An exact opening date has yet to be announced. The original establishment is found at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Learn more about the business at http://www.laketahoealeworx.com.