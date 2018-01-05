Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy fundraiser held at South Lake Brewing Company

Drink beer and support a local cause in one go: Jumpstart the weekend with a one-of-a-kind, family-friendly event at South Lake Brewing Company on Friday, Jan. 5, as the venue hosts a Fire Academy Fundraiser & Fog Nozzle Beer Release Party.

Featuring live music from former fireman Kevin Marcy, food from Verde Mexican Rotisserie, a raffle and water bucket brigade contest (face off against the pros!), the event brings attention to wildfire protection programs and celebrates firefighters who work to keep the region safe.

Ten percent of proceeds from the event's beer sales (along with future Fog Nozzle IPA sales) go to the Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy scholarship fund. The program, run through Lake Tahoe Community College, produces many firefighters who go on to work for the U.S. Forest Service and local fire districts.

In addition to the Fog Nozzle IPA, SLBC's Trail Builder Pale Ale also donates a portion of proceeds to a local organization: Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the Fire Academy Fundraiser & Fog Nozzle Beer Release Party, which lasts from 6-9 p.m.

Local Freshies hosts the event in addition to SLBC. Learn more about the fundraiser at http://www.southlakebeer.com, call the brewery at 530-578-0087, email info@localfreshies.com or call Local Freshies at 708-945-9209. Visit http://bit.ly/2CoHt8v for additional information about the Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy and its scholarship fund.

SLBC is located at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd.