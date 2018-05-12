Lake Tahoe Humane Society begins giving campaign

Lake Tahoe Humane Society recently launched its new giving campaign, an effort that the five board members hope will generate donations to the nonprofit.

The drive, entitled Paws for the Cause, was created in order to rebuild the nonprofit's financial base, which in turn will ideally restore services such as spay and neuter, vaccination clinics and adoption services.

The humane society is looking for monetary contributions of all sizes, as "every dollar counts," according to a press release from the organization, which states that 100 percent of its funds come from donations.

Aside from suggesting donations via Amazon Smile, corporate giving and employee matching, the Paws for the Cause document also encourages community members to help by donating time through volunteering with the organization.

The release is available at http://www.laketahoehumanesociety.org and offers additional details on how to assist the nonprofit.

In addition to the campaign, the humane society will host a cleanup day on Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to noon, and a garage sale on Saturday, June 2. The sale will reduce on-site merchandise and raise funds. It begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. Both events will be held at the organization's property (884 Emerald Bay Road).