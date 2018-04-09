Lake Tahoe Humane Society opens board application process

The window for applying to be on Lake Tahoe Humane Society's board is now open, and the nonprofit will have two meetings within the next week to supply the public with additional information on the process.

The organization will host a meet and greet for prospective board members at its office on Saturday, April 7, from 5-6 p.m. Two days later the humane society will hold another meeting (Monday, April 9, from 5-7 p.m.). Both will cover topics including the LTHS mission, history and board responsibilities, according to a press release from the nonprofit.

"The Lake Tahoe Humane Society has had a difficult year and is poised to create a future that continues to support the compassionate care of animals in our community. We are seeking committed and enthusiastic board members who can help us become stronger and more effective than ever. It's all about the animals," said Lorna Lefler, the current LTHS board president.

The society is specifically looking for prospective board members who are experienced in finance, human resources, real estate, law, fundraising, special event planning and animal rights advocacy.

Can't make the meetings? Request an application by emailing lthumanesocietyboard@gmail.com. Applications must be received by Friday, April 20.