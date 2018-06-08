Lake Tahoe Humane Society property on the market

Lake Tahoe Humane Society is officially selling its building.

On Wednesday, June 6, the nonprofit placed the property — located at 884 Emerald Bay Road — on the market.

According to a press release from the organization, the decision came after analyzing multiple aspects of the humane society's financial situation. It was determined that selling the building was the best way to "stabilize the organization," immediately and fully compensate local veterinarians and businesses that the humane society owes, and "restore some of the most valued programs to the community."

"The sale of the property will allow the organization to get back to basics — serving the community," added Michael Dalton, president of Lake Tahoe Humane Society.

Scott Fair of NAI Tahoe Sierra will represent the nonprofit as it begins the process of selling the building.

The organization is still trying to rebuild after allegations of embezzlement were levied against the organization's former executive director. No charges have been filed in the case.

A new board of directors took over Lake Tahoe Humane Society at the end of April, and since then the group has hosted cleanup days and a garage sale in order to organize the property and raise funds. The humane society will remain at the Emerald Bay Road site until the new owner takes possession.

"We may be de-centralized for a bit, but home for us is where our hearts are — we welcome your help as we knit together our new purpose," states the press release.

Learn more online at http://www.laketahoehumanesociety.org.