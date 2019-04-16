Lake Tahoe South Shore murders topic of Reno talk

Two notorious murders against the pristine backdrop of Lake Tahoe are the subject of this month’s American Gaming Archives Fireside Chat at the Nevada Historical Society.

“Murder and Mayhem on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe,” features Carson Valley residents, gaming expert Howard Herz and moderator Dr. Michael Fischer, giving a historical accounting of two homicides associated with gambling clubs in Stateline.

The event is Thursday, April 18, beginning with a wine-and-cheese reception at 5 p.m., and the murder mystery talk getting underway at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults; free for Historical Society members and children 17 and younger.

The first part of the talk will focus on the murder of a partner in the Tahoe Village Casino by “Russian Louie” Strauss, following a partner dispute. The second involves the bombing death of Richard Chartrand, believe to be part of a partner dispute possibly involving hidden interests in Barney’s Club.

Herz worked for many years in the gaming business on the South Shore. Fischer is a noted researcher and lecturer on Nevada’s notorious gaming figures and a former director of cultural affairs for the state of Nevada.

The Nevada Historical Society is located at 1650 N. Virginia St., Reno on the University of Nevada, Reno campus. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as seating is limited. For more information, call 775-688-1190.