Lake Tahoe weather: Sunny, warm week ahead
May 7, 2018
Gorgeous spring weather will continue in the Tahoe Basin this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunshine is in the forecast through the week and into the weekend. There is no precipitation in the weather service’s forecast.
The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe is expected to reach 72 degrees Monday and 75 degrees on Tuesday before dropping to the mid and high 60s through Friday.
The streak of sunshine and warm temperatures follows a similarly pleasant weekend at Lake Tahoe.
