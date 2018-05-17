Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care celebrates 40th anniversary with reception

Last month, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care — the nonprofit focused on raising, rehabilitating and releasing orphaned and injured wildlife — celebrated its 40th year operating on South Shore, and to commemorate the milestone the organization is hosting a reception on Sunday, May 20.

The gathering, held at Revive Coffee & Wine, lasts from 2-5 p.m. and features a presentation ceremony that acknowledges people and agencies that have worked alongside LTWC over the years. There will also be proclamations from the city of South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County, the state of California and the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a press release from LTWC.

LTWC will provide renderings of its new facility to update the community on its progress.

The 40th Anniversary Reception is open to the public and is free to attend. There will be food, coffee, beer, wine and merchandise available for purchase. Donations are encouraged.

Visit http://www.ltwc.org or call LTWC secretary Tom Millham at 530-577-2273 for more information. Additional details are also available on the nonprofit's Facebook page (@laketahoewildlifecare).

Revive Coffee & Wine is located at 3135 Harrison Ave.