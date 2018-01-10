Lakewide Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count returns to Lake Tahoe Basin

It's time for the 37th annual Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count — on Friday, Jan. 12, volunteers are invited to assist Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) in its yearly efforts to tally the number of the birds found in the Tahoe Basin.

Beginning at 9 a.m., participants will be paired up and stationed at 26 vantage points around the lake. Locations include Sand Harbor, Kings Beach State Park and Sugar Pine Point State Park, in addition to South Shore posts at Baldwin Beach, Regan Beach, Fallen Leaf Lake and more. For three hours, volunteers count and age any eagles they see (recent years have averaged 15-20). Those with less experience will be partnered with experts.

The local count, which TINS began coordinating in 2012 after a stint held by the USFS Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, is part of the National Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Survey that the National Wildlife Federation initiated in 1979.

Registration is required to participate in the bald eagle count, and participants must arrive 15 minutes early and stay for the duration of the event (9 a.m. through noon).

Register and find additional information at http://www.tinsweb.org/bald-eagle-survey. Questions should be directed to Sarah Hockensmith at sarah@tinsweb.org or 775-298-0067.