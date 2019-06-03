Lane closures on Kingsbury Grade underway

The view on Kingsbury Grade Monday near Daggett Pass.

NDOT

Lane closures started today on Kingsbury Grade (Nevada Route 207) as part of a state project to fill roadway cracking.

Small sections of the Carson Valley side of Kingsbury Grade will be reduced to one lane from approximately 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays June 3 through approximately June 14 between Tramway Drive and Nevada Route 206, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Motorists should plan for extra travel time and anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of travel. The road work schedule is subject to change.

NDOT maintenance staff is filling age-related cracking of the roadway surface to reinforce the highway before a scheduled roadway resurfacing later this summer.

Updated state road conditions and construction information are available at nvroads.com or at 775-888-7000.