Expect lane closures on Kingsbury through July

Single lane closures will take place on the Carson Valley side of Kingsbury Grade through July 31 as the Nevada Department of Transportation clears roadside slopes.

Small sections of Kingsbury Grade will be reduced to one lane from approximately 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays between Daggett Summit and Foothill Road, according to NDOT.

Motorists are advised to anticipate minor travel delays as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of travel through localized road work zones. The road work schedule is subject to change.

As part of continuing roadway maintenance, NDOT is removing roadside dirt and rocks, which have loosened from roadside slopes, before a scheduled roadway resurfacing later this summer.

State road updates are available by visiting nvroads.com or dialing 775-888-7000.

One-way traffic with traffic controls and pilot cars will be in place to safely guide motorists through the road work zones, with travel delays of up to 20 minutes. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.