Letter: Make people wear masks in all public spaces (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

As we reopen the South Lake Tahoe economy to residents and tourists alike, I think it’s important we follow the lead of other mountain towns like Aspen, Breckenridge and Sun Valley, among others, and pass a resolution requiring masks inside all public places like grocery stores, department stores, etc.

Given that most tourists will be coming from cities where masks are already required (Reno, SF, etc.) I don’t believe it will be difficult for them. I personally know people who have acquired COVID-19 in SLT recently when the only thing they’ve done around groups in the last eight weeks is go to the grocery store.

Let’s be proactive instead of waiting for something bad to happen. It’s simply not fair to the workers and vulnerable members of the community who have to go to the store to be potentially exposed. And besides, wearing a mask for the brief time you’re in a store is a small sacrifice to make to ensure our people remain healthy and our economy can remain open.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Please contact South Lake Tahoe City Council and El Dorado County supervisors if you feel the same.

Sean Tevlin, Stateline