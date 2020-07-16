Local apothecary hosts Edible and Medicinal Plants of Tahoe Sierra

Learn about edible plants of the Tahoe Basin with Gina Woods this Sunday.

Provided / @loloadventures

Woods Apothecary will host Edible and Medicinal Plants of the Tahoe Sierra workshop From 3 to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, July 1.

In the workshop, participants will learn to identify and utilize different plants in the Sierra Nevada that have historically been used as medicines or subsistence.

The workshop will also teach people to consciously forage specific plants.

The instructor, Gina Woods, will guide participants on an exploration of different ecosystems and present plants around the basin.

In this educational and interactive workshop, participants will learn botanical ID, folklore, science, traditional and current uses, and how to incorporate wild, healing plants into your life.

This class will be the second of a series of three, but every class is in a different location and features different plants so they don’t necessarily need to be attended consecutively.

Woods Apothecary is located in Meyers, Calif and is owned by Woods.

She has been an herbalist for over 20 years and has been teaching for 18. Woods is also a holistic nutritionist, massage therapist and yogi.

She focuses on teaching herbal and nutritional healing locally and internationally.

She has taught at her shop, California school of herbal studies, LTCC, and various international festivals and seminars. Woods does plant walks every year in different locations showcasing different ecosystems and the herbs that grow in each.

“The turnout this year has been amazing despite the challenges of covid people continue to be hungry for this knowledge. Tickets sold out for the last class,” said Woods in an email.

Woods Apothecary shop sells sustainable healthcare natural remedies, custom formulas, loose leaf teas, tinctures, skin care products, and more.

Woods also has a full schedule of classes including medicine making, body systems, materia medica, family wellness, bioregional herbalism and more.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $25.

Make sure to bring a pen, notepad, walking shoes, hat, water, camera, and snack to the workshop.

While the workshop is outdoors, masks are still encouraged and social distancing is required.

Woods also makes sure to be mindful and protect the local ecology by staying away from ecologically sensitive areas and not collecting plants if they have a big group of participants.

For more information visit http://www.woodsapothecary.org.