Local independent press Bona Fide Books welcomes new publisher

Bona Fide Books, the South Shore-based independent press that specializes in nonfiction and poetry, recently welcomed a new publisher — only the second in its history.

Maeko Bradshaw, formerly the business' managing editor, took over the main role in January when founder and previous publisher Kim Wyatt was ready to pass the torch of a position she held since the organization's debut back in 2009.

While the transition took place at the start of the year — a time that made change easier, as it marks the start of the fiscal year — the duo at Bona Fide Books delayed the announcement in order to finalize details and "get some things in order," according to Bradshaw.

Wyatt could not be reached prior to publication for comment on the reason of her departure, but Bradshaw noted that the former publisher "wanted to find new things to venture into." Wyatt remains working at Bona Fide Books headquarters as co-owner of Tahoe Letterpress, a community-based print shop housed in the same location as the independent press.

In her new role as publisher, Bradshaw oversees all aspects of the business: She is now Bona Fide Books' sole employee.

"The question is what aren't my responsibilities. I publish books, naturally," Bradshaw noted. "I set up and run some of the classes we have — currently, the Book Arts and Correspondence Club — and make sure they run smoothly. I manage everything in the office and on the business side of things, financially running the business."

She says her goal for her first year as publisher is to release two books, but it might end up only being one that is officially slated for a June debut.

The book, "Permanent Vacation, Vol. 2," is comprised of different excerpts from 18 writers about their experiences visiting national parks. It's a continuation of "Permanent Vacation, Vol. 1," which is a collection of 20 stories from 20 different people who worked in national parks. It was also the first book Wyatt published at Bona Fide Books.

"Book two is a transition, and if there's a book three I hope to include even more stories from people who worked there and people who didn't. It's just a collection of essays that people have written about what they love about national parks, their experiences and stories they have," Bradshaw said.

"Permanent Vacation, Vol. 2" is scheduled to release on Friday, June 8. Pre-orders are conducted via the Bona Fide Books website. Lake Tahoe Community College will host a reading on Wednesday, June 13.

Bradshaw, born and raised in South Lake Tahoe, returned to the region last year after receiving her master's degree in book publishing from Portland State University. Prior to her stint in Oregon, Bradshaw was an intern at Bona Fide Books.

Visit http://www.bonafidebooks.com or call the business at 530-600-4070 for more information. The organization is located at 1069 Magua Street in Meyers.