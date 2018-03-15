Local philanthropist ups donation to Whittell High School

Lisa Maloff has done it again.

After donating $3 million for the complete remodel of the Coach Gary Lundergreen Athletic Field at Whittell High School, Maloff has once again stepped up to cover the additional funding needed to finish the project.

On Feb. 21, the Tribune reported that the Douglas County School District Board of Trustees approved $122,281 from its budget to complete the construction of the press box and concession building.

"When Lisa read the Tribune article she immediately contacted the school and insisted that someone please come by to accept a check for the full amount required to finish the project," said Phil Bryant, Whittell athletic director.

"She did not want the district's decision to negatively impact other aspects of their budget and most importantly, she wanted to see her vision completed on the same timeline as originally planned."

In 2018-19, Whittell will unveil a completely remodeled field that includes an all-weather rubber track surface circling a new grass field, a new concession stand and press box, and an irrigation and drainage system to eliminate standing water that used to flood the track.

Maloff and her late husband Robert have made numerous donations to the Lake Tahoe community over the years. Most recently, Maloff donated $5.8 million for the construction of a new university center at Lake Tahoe Community College and $10 million for Barton Health's 26,000-square-foot Robert Maloff Center of Excellence.