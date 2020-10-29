LTCC presents a pair of new art exhibits
Despite COVID, art continues to be fundamental at Lake Tahoe Community College. Students, staff, and the entire community are all invited to safely and virtually enjoy two new art exhibits housed at the South Tahoe campus.
Loren Madsen’s “Worry Beads” are one of the pieces on display. The piece is a large sculpture of wood-carved beads strung together like a chain with each bead representing one year between 1945 to 2017. Each individual bead’s size tells a story about how many terrorist-caused deaths occurred in that year globally.
It makes for a sublime piece of woodworking skill and a powerful political statement. The sculpture is placed in LTCC’s Haldan Gallery. Meet the artist, Loren Madsen, and hear about his techniques in a free virtual artist talk at 6 p.m., Thursday Oct. 29. RSVP by visiting https://arttech43.wixsite.com/website and clicking the “RSVP” button. A Zoom link will be sent after.
In the Foyer Gallery is painter Daniel Albanese’s “Stumped: Imaginary Former Treescapes.” This former scene painter for the movies, including “What Dreams May Come” and “Anna and the King.” Albanese is now based here in South Lake Tahoe. Whether he is painting the human figure, an intimate still life or fantasy paintings based on observations of nature, his virtuosic use of oil paint is always evident.
His current series of paintings featured in this exhibit are based on observations of the very humble forms of dead and decaying tree stumps.
Both of these exhibits can be enjoyed from anywhere for free by visitinghttps://arttech43.wixsite.com/website.
