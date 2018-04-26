2nd annual People’s Climate March promotes environmental awareness in South Lake Tahoe

Back in April 2017, people across the country launched a movement that sought to promote awareness of climate change — and this weekend it's making its way back to South Shore for the second time.

On Saturday, April 28, the People's Climate March returns to South Lake Tahoe to further this mission and bring positive change to the local environment and economy.

"The city has committed to 100 percent renewable energy, as has the school district and some resorts, and we're working with [Lake Tahoe Community College] to make a similar commitment. The march is looking to expand on these efforts and build support locally and continue moving forward," said Nick Exline, event organizer, chair of the South Lake Tahoe 100% Renewable Committee and founder of Tahoe Climate Change Action Network.

The march, which begins at Lakeview Commons, concludes at Bijou Community Park — the site of the annual South Lake Tahoe Earth Day Celebration. According to Exline, it's intended as a positive event that combats national efforts "made around climate change that are going backwards."

The People's Climate March made its Tahoe debut last year, coinciding with the national event of the same name.

"We figured with the support we received through the 100 percent renewable resolutions it would be a good way to build support on Earth Day and get people together who do care and want to do positive things," Exline said.

For those unfamiliar with the People's Climate March, participants meet at Lakeview Commons at 10 a.m. before heading to the Earth Day Celebration at 10:30 a.m. Upon arriving at the event approximately half an hour later, attendees have the opportunity to explore educational booths and local vendors, make recycle-themed crafts, listen to environmental presentations and more.

While the march is still in its youth, Exline says it — along with the annual Earth Day festival — has already made an impact on the community.

"Things have changed dramatically for the positive. People from all over the political and business spectrum have been supportive of this effort," he noted.

The People's Climate March and Earth Day Celebration are held thanks to a collaboration between local environmental groups Sierra Nevada Alliance, League to Save Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Climate Change Action Network.

Together, the organizations' two events allow the community to broaden the environmental discussion. And for Exline, who launched Tahoe Climate Change Action Network and coordinated the People's Climate March, the relationship between the gatherings is obvious.

"They're all to some degree connected, the action network and march as well. The themes are all the same in that they're very positive, very proactive," he said, adding that this weekend's events are great for people who want to "do something positive but don't know where to start."

Both the People's Climate March and South Lake Tahoe Earth Day Celebration are family- and dog-friendly. Lakeview Commons is located at 1004 Lakeview Ave., and Bijou Community Park at 1201 Al Tahoe Blvd.

For more information on the march and getting involved in Tahoe Climate Change Action Network, email Exline at exline555@gmail.com.