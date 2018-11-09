McClintock defeats Morse for 4th District House seat

Rep. Tom McClintock, Republican, will be representing California's 4th Congressional District in his sixth term after defeating Democratic candidate Jessica Morse in Tuesday's general elections.

"The people know where I stand and the people of this district have always supported my policies," said McClintock on Tuesday night.

"Our communities value freedom — the freedom to live our lives with a minimum of government interference — the freedom to enjoy the fruit of our own labor without high taxes that destroy our dreams — and the secure borders and safe neighborhoods in which freedom can flourish," he said in a released statement.

McClintock received 55.3 percent of the vote with Morse receiving 47.3 percent from a total of 217,946 votes. McClintock received the majority vote in every county except for Nevada and Alpine counties. Nevada County voters showed strong support for Morse with 73.5 percent of the 3,965 votes cast.

“ ... we built a common vision for leadership that can dissolve the poisonous partisanship threatening our nation.”



— Jessica Morse Recommended Stories For You

The win came by a smaller margin for McClintock than in his 2016 campaign, which saw him defeat Democrat Robert Derleth with 62.7 percent of the vote. McClintock beat fellow Republican Art Moore with 60 percent in 2014 and Jack Uppal in 2012 with 61.1 percent of the vote.

Tuesday's vote total showed McClintock's closest race since his first for the District 4 seat in 2008, when he defeated Democrat Charlie Brown by fewer than 3,000 votes with 50.3 percent.

"While we didn't prevail at the polls, we built a foundation that strengthened our community and built a common vision for leadership that can dissolve the poisonous partisanship threatening our nation," said Morse in a statement. "I'm honored to be surrounded by neighbors and friends who dropped their lives and poured their hearts into strengthening our community."

Over the course of her campaign Morse raised $3.2 million, twice as much as her opponent, with none of the contributions coming from corporate PACs. Morse campaigned in the Tahoe area regularly canvassing around Tahoe and holding events out of her Truckee office.