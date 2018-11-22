Measure T still passing by 47 votes; next election update expected next week

A ballot question seeking to ban vacation rentals in South Lake Tahoe residential neighborhoods is still passing by 47 votes. And according to an election official, it will likely stay that way until next week.

Linda Webster, assistant registrar of voters for El Dorado County, told the Tribune there likely will not be another update until next week.

The county still has 525 conditional voter registrations and approximately 2,600 provisional ballots to process county-wide. Those take longer to process than traditional ballots, according to Webster.

Final election results must be submitted to the California Secretary of State's Office by Dec. 7.

The latest numbers, released Nov. 16, have the "yes" votes at 3,284 (50.36 percent) and the "no" votes at 3,237 (49.64 percent).

That was a slight change from numbers released Nov. 14, which showed 3,265 votes (50.45 percent) in favor of Measure T and 3,207 (49.55 percent) against.

The El Dorado County Elections Department will conduct an automatic manual tally if the margin remains within 1 percentage point.

However, Webster said the office could decide to do a manual count even if the margin is greater than the 1-percent threshold that would trigger the mandatory manual count.

Once results are certified, the public has five days — not just business days — to request a recount. That must be done in writing to the local election official.