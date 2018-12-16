Memorial services scheduled for Dr. Stephen Bannar

Memorial services have been scheduled for a beloved orthopedic surgeon.

The schedule for Dr. Stephen Bannar's memorial services is as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 18: Viewing at McFarlane Funeral Home, 887 Emerald Bay Road, 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19: Funeral services at Saint Theresa's Parish, 1041 Lyons Ave., 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 19: Burial at Happy Homestead Cemetary, 1261 Johnson Blvd., 11:15 a.m. The reception will be held at Saint Theresa's Grace Hall following the burial.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations be made to the Stephen Bannar, MD Memorial Fund c/o Lake Tahoe Unified School District established by Barbara Bannar, Dr. Bannar's widow and a longtime LTUSD school board member.

The fund was created “in recognition of Dr. Bannar's care and concern for adolescent mental health,” according to an announcement from the district. Funds will help provide essential mental health services for LTUSD students.

Dr. Bannar was found dead Thursday morning. A longtime orthopedic surgeon in the community, Bannar performed on countless patients.

News of his death touched off an outpouring of memories and grief from friends and patients.