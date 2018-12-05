Meyers annual tree lighting slated for Dec. 7

The Meyers Community Foundation (MCF) will hold the seventh annual tree lighting at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, in the Divided Sky/Downtown Café parking lot.

The MCF will serve popcorn and hot chocolate. The Christmas fire truck and Santa will return via the CALSTAR helicopter (weather permitting). The event is free and open to the public.

The Meyers Community Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to improving life in Meyers, California through its support and promotion of creative and sustainable local projects and community-enhancing events.

For information, contact Rene Brejc of the Meyers Community Foundation at 530-545-0340.