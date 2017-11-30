Meyers book publisher seeks essays on life in National Parks

Bona Fide Books, an independent press in Meyers, is seeking essays on living and working in National Parks for a second edition of its most popular book, "Permanent Vacation."

Inspired by her years working in Yosemite National Park, Bona Fide Books publisher and founder Kim Wyatt came up with the idea for the first edition of "Permanent Vacation," which was published back in 2011.

"I went for one summer and stayed 13 years," said Wyatt. "I had such great memories of the park, and park workers are great storytellers."

From over 200 submissions, Wyatt selected 20 essays for the first book. The tales ranged from grizzly encounters and streaking in Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve to one writer's journey finding beauty in housekeeping at Yosemite.

"For the first edition we mostly got submissions about parks in the West," said Maeko Bradshaw, managing editor at Bona Fide Books. "This time we wanted to get more stories from across the country."

The deadline for submitting an essay for the second edition of "Permanent Vacation" is Dec. 1.

"Whether you spent your time building trails or alligator-proofing your cabin, we would love to read your experiences, cerebral and corporeal alike," reads the submission prompt from Bona Fide Books. "From Haleakala to the Everglades, we want to hear the tree-hugging epiphanies and vocational escapades. What happened there? How did you get hooked? What keeps you coming back?"

The writers whose work is selected will receive $100 and a copy of the book, which will publish in Spring 2018.

The essays must not exceed 5,000 words and can be emailed in to submissions@bonafidebooks.com.

Bona Fide Books has published 11 books since opening in 2009, including local favorites like "Tahoe Blues" and "July & Winter: Growing Food in the Sierra."

"Nature and narrative essays have turned out to be our wheelhouse," said Wyatt.

Bona Fide's books can be found locally at GaiaLicious and Dharma Love. The company will also be at the upcoming Zawadisha Holiday Bazaar on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort and Spa.