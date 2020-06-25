Music on the Beach 2020 goes virtual

Sneaky Creatures has played at Music on the Beach in previous years.

Provided / Ryan Salm Photography

Starting at 6 p.m., Friday, June 26, Music on the Beach 2020 kicks off the summer.

While dancing on the beach together is not allowed due to COVID-19, there will still be good music.

Virtual Vibes 2020, developed by the The North Tahoe Business Association, is a free concert series. There will be five select Friday evenings where Music on the Beach fans can stream concerts live. Get take-out from North Tahoe’s restaurants of the week and turn your backyard or living room to your own personal concert.

The music will also be live-streamed from 101.5 FM Truckee Tahoe Radio.

Support Local Journalism Donate



This Friday, Peter Joseph Burtt & the Kingtide will be performing with special guests Kai & the Monsters. Burtt is a drummer, singer and songwriter who has been heavily influenced by African musicians. He performs using traditional instruments like the Mbira or the thumb piano.

The westaurants of the week are CB’s Bistro and The Soule Domain.

Red Wolf Lakeside Lodge is sponsoring this week’s concert.

Summer 2020 Lineup:

July 10: The Sextones. This local band from Reno brings a unique style of soul to the stage. The Sextones have been touring since they were in highschool and continue to tour through the states and in Europe. The restaurants of the week are Lanza’s and La Mexicana. The concert is sponsored by Tahoe Forest Health System.

July 24: Vokab Kompany. This San Diego based band includes vocalist Robbie Gallo, Burkey and the five-piece band. The band is genre-crossing and is known for the spontaneity of their live performances. The restaurants of the week are Las Panchitas and Spindleshanks. The concert is sponsored by The Grid Bar and Grill.

August 7: The Blues Monsters. This local band intertwines R&B, funk, jazz and Chicago-style blues for a performance to remember. The Blue Monsters brings a fresh twist on traditional blues. The restaurants of the week are Whitecaps Pizza and Caliente. The Concert is sponsored by Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe.

August 28: Sneaky Creatures. This group can’t get more local to North Lake Tahoe, they are from Kings Beach. Sneaky Creatures are a fun blend of rock, jazz, and dixieland funk. They have been touring around North Lake Tahoe since 2011. The restaurants of the week are The Grid Bar and Grill and Jason’s Beachside Grille. The concert is sponsored by Bervid Custom Building and Ogilvy Consulting.

To support the NTBA and keep the music streaming, donations can be made to Music on the Beach: Virtual Vibes 2020.

For more information or to donate, visit http://www.northtahoebusiness.org.