Nevada native new deputy at Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
July 18, 2018
Nevada native Dustin Clifford was sworn in July 2 as a new Douglas County Sheriff's deputy.
Clifford was born and raised in Reno, graduating from McQueen High School.
He then attended the University of Nevada, Reno, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith.
Clifford took his oath of office in the presence of family and friends.
"Clifford enjoys the outdoors by hiking, fishing and hunting and is excited to begin his career at Douglas County Sheriff's Office," Smith said.
He will be assigned to the Jail Division under Capt. Jim Halsey.
