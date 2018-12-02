Nevada’s marijuana tax collections rise 77 percent
December 2, 2018
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Marijuana tax collections are up 77 percent for the first quarter of this fiscal year.
Through September, which added $7.49 million in revenue, total collections were $23.48 million.
The wholesale marijuana tax generated nearly $11 million of that amount, more than double collections for the same period last year.
The retail marijuana tax brought in $12.48 million.
Taxation Director Bill Anderson said the pot taxes have already generated more than a third of the total they were projected to raise in the entire fiscal year.
He said while collections are fluctuating from month to month, the overall trend is one of substantial growth over last year.
Taxable sales for both medical and adult recreational marijuana totaled $49.43 million in September and $146.7 million for the period spanning July, August and September.
