New Moon Sister Circle Sunday at Paradise Park
Conscious Connection’s New Moon Sister Circle will offer women in the community a space that will aid in cultivating passion, confidence, balance and peace from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16.
Angelene Hall is the founder of the event and she is certified by the Association of Integrative Psychology as a master practitioner of neuro linguistic programming, hypnosis, mental and emotional release and she is also a certified energy worker of Usui Holy Fire Reiki and the Hawaiian Huna ancient shamanistic wisdom.
The circle will include guided meditation, intention and goal setting, rituals and more.
Hall hopes to have more outdoor events at Paradise Park with other holistic practitioners and workshops to help support the community with mindfulness and self care practices.
The circle will be held outdoors with room so attendees can physically distance from one another.
Everyone will meet at the Tree/Gazebo area at the park. Bring a yoga mat or blanket, journal, pen and water.
The New Moon Sister Circle is donation based and $10-20 suggested donation.
A percentage of the fees goes to Tahoe Paradise Park.
For more information, visit http://www.angelenehall.com.
