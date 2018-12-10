New South Lake Tahoe City Council, city clerk to be sworn in Tuesday

Three new members of City Council and a new city clerk will be sworn in Tuesday morning at South Lake Tahoe City Hall.

Cody Bass, Devin Middlebrook and Tamara Wallace won election in a nine-person race for seats on the five-member council. They defeated three incumbents seeking to return for another four years.

Middlebrook received the most votes with 3,309 followed by Bass with 3,095. Wallace finished in third with 2,495 votes — more than 300 votes ahead of outgoing Mayor Wendy David, who finished in fourth and received the most votes of any incumbent.

The three will be sworn in after City Clerk-elect Susan Blankenship is sworn in. Blankenship, current assistant city clerk, soundly defeated Ellen Palazzo, the previous assistant city clerk prior to resigning earlier this year, with 3,411 votes to 2,220 votes.

Blankenship replaces former Clerk Susan Alessi, who retired prior to the election after serving nearly 16 years as city clerk.

The clerk is one of three elected positions in South Lake Tahoe city government. Those are City Council, the clerk and the treasurer. David Olivo won re-election in an uncontested race for treasurer.

The South Lake Tahoe city clerk has 24 specific duties. They range from keeping minutes at council meetings, to publishing public hearing notices, to helping members of the public find information. It is a full-time position.

After some discussion, City Council declined to put forward any changes to the clerk position in September.

Tuesday’s City Council meeting is set to start at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 1901 Airport Road. Click here to view the agenda.