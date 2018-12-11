Newly configured City Council selects Brooke Laine as next mayor, Jason Collin as mayor pro tem

With three new members winning seats in November’s election, City Council opted to go with experience for mayor and mayor pro tem for the upcoming year.

Council unanimously voted for Brooke Laine to serve as mayor and Jason Collin to serve as mayor pro tem.

In South Lake Tahoe voters do not select the mayor and mayor pro-tem, which are largely ceremonial roles. Instead, City Council selects one of its members to serve as mayor and another member to serve as mayor pro tem each year.

The November election saw voters sweep out the three incumbents — Wendy David, Tom Davis and Austin Sass. They were replaced with three first-time members: Cody Bass, Devin Middlebrook and Tamara Wallace.

Discussion was limited when it came to picking the mayor. As her fellow councilors noted, Laine is by far the most experienced member of the council, having served from 1998–2002 and from 2012–14 before being elected with Collin in 2016.

There was more discussion concerning the mayor pro tem position. Collin, Middlebrook and Wallace all said they would be willing to serve in the position.

Middlebrook pointed to the fact he received the most votes of any candidate in the recent election. Middlebrook received 3,309 votes followed by Bass with 3,095. Wallace finished in third with 2,495 votes — more than 300 votes ahead of David, who finished in fourth and received the most votes of any incumbent.

Wallace said time was on her side, adding that she is the only councilor who does not work full time. She also mentioned that she attended every council meeting over the past two years.

Collin, who has been criticized for missing meetings during his two years on council, said he was excited to rededicate himself to city business.

Asked by Laine about what he could say to assure council he would be more present, Collin gave his word, adding that the past year was hectic at work. Collin said things have since settled down with his employer, Barton Health, and he was ready to refocus on city matters.

Bass, the only member of council who did not seek the mayor pro tem position, said he wanted to see a mayor pro tem who would not be on the ballot in the next council election.

Both Laine’s and Collin’s terms end in 2020.

As Laine started to make a motion tapping Collin as mayor pro tem, Wallace said she would support him as mayor pro tem. That seemed to sway the other council members, and Collin was unanimously voted mayor pro tem.