Paint ‘Moon Over Tallac’ from home with Lake Tahoe Paint and Sip
Lake Tahoe Paint and Sip will host a free virtual class starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Follow along to paint “Moon Over Tallac” with artist Ashley Mavon who will be virtually instructing the class this week.
Break out the wine, art supplies and get creative this Earth Day while in quarantine.
Paint and Sip is offering supplies and paint kits that can be purchased online.
Support Local Journalism
There will be curbside pickup at their studio from 3-5 p.m., Monday, April 20. The studio is located at 900 Ski Run Blvd in South Lake. The paint kits include paint, brushes, 1-16×20 canvas, paper towel and paper plate.
The class is free.
To join the class visit http://www.facebook.com/laketahoepaintandsip/.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.