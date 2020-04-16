Paint ‘Moon Over Tallac’ from home with Lake Tahoe Paint and Sip

"Moon over Tallac" by artist Ashley Mavon. Mavon will be teaching how to paint this on Wednesday.

Provided

Lake Tahoe Paint and Sip will host a free virtual class starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.

Follow along to paint “Moon Over Tallac” with artist Ashley Mavon who will be virtually instructing the class this week.

Break out the wine, art supplies and get creative this Earth Day while in quarantine.

Paint and Sip is offering supplies and paint kits that can be purchased online.

There will be curbside pickup at their studio from 3-5 p.m., Monday, April 20. The studio is located at 900 Ski Run Blvd in South Lake. The paint kits include paint, brushes, 1-16×20 canvas, paper towel and paper plate.

The class is free.

To join the class visit http://www.facebook.com/laketahoepaintandsip/.