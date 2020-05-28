Paint the Sierra virtually with local artist

"The Western Tanager" is original art by Gina Calderon Stowell.

Provided

Springtime in the Sierra Nevada has much to offer with beautiful landscapes, lakes, wildflowers and captivating wildlife.

Starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, South Lake Tahoe local artist Gina Calderon Stowell will be virtually guiding a watercolor paint series for the Sierra Nevada Alliance.

The series will include different scenes relating to the Sierra’s breathtaking landscapes, songbirds and wildflowers. The series will have both a drawing and watercolor painting portion of each class.

Stowell has been teaching art classes in the Lake Tahoe area since 1998 and brought a fine arts program to schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District. Tune into one of her three fun classes and see how she helps awaken creativity at the lake and has for over 20 years.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Sierra Watercolor Series will have three 90-minute sessions for three weeks. Sign up for one or all three. Single classes are $20 or $50 for all the sessions. Classes begin at 4 p.m. and end around 5:30 p.m.

It is recommended for participants ages 7 and older to join in the class. Be sure to have materials in advance which include a pencil, watercolor pad, watercolor set, watercolor pencils, brushes, and kneaded eraser. Sierra Nevada Alliance has a list where materials can be bought on the event listing on their website. The virtual class will be held on Zoom.

Each week a different painting will be featured:

May 31 — Wildflowers

June 7 — Western Tanager

June 14 — Mount Tallac Landscape

Proceeds of the class go to support Sierra Nevada Alliance. To sign up for the classes or for more information, visit https://sierranevadaalliance.org/event/sierra-watercolor-series/2020-05-31/.