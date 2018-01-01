Photo Gallery: ringing in the new year at SnowGlobe
January 1, 2018
The third and final day of SnowGlobe took place on New Year’s Eve and included a lineup of producers and musicians from around the globe.
The festival’s celebration included fireworks and a countdown to 2018, led by producer Alison Wonderland.
Read more about the 2017 SnowGlobe lineup here.
Trending In: Local
- Craft beer taproom with dog park opening on 4-acres in South Lake Tahoe
- Go-go dancers at Tahoe outdoor film fest sparks dialogue on objectification of women
- No more parking for skiers at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
- ABC’s ‘Modern Family’ films season nine premiere in South Lake Tahoe
- Will big winter impact water temperature for swimmers in Lake Tahoe?
Trending Sitewide
- Skier fatality at Heavenly Mountain Resort
- Guest column: TAFF dancer story an attempt to create ‘bad PR’ (opinion)
- Two-story sports bar opens on Harrison Avenue in South Lake Tahoe
- Opinion: In response to Offenbacher comments
- Snowpack ‘not doing great’ in Lake Tahoe high country, near historic lows at lower elevations