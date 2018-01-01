 Photo Gallery: ringing in the new year at SnowGlobe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Photo Gallery: ringing in the new year at SnowGlobe

The third and final day of SnowGlobe took place on New Year’s Eve and included a lineup of producers and musicians from around the globe.

The festival’s celebration included fireworks and a countdown to 2018, led by producer Alison Wonderland.

Read more about the 2017 SnowGlobe lineup here.

 