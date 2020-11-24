Podcast: Barrow, Alaska plunges into polar darkness; Ken Jennings new Jeopardy host and more on Tahoe Talk

From around the globe to out your backdoor, here are the topics to keep you relevant and up-to-date!

Regional News:

– The NFL will hold a virtual Pro Bowl this year, with players competing in the Madden video game

– Ken Jennings, Jeopardy’s greatest all time player will be the interim host in place of the late Alex Trebek

– Netflix announces Queens Gambit is officially their most popular scripted series ever at 62m accounts viewed.

– CO just opened their first ever In-N-Out and the lines streamed for miles and wait time stacked up to 14 hours!

– Barrow, Alaska just plunged into polar darkness that will last the next two months. Yesterday, the sun set on the city of around 4,300 residents for the final time of 2020. The next dawn will be on January 23, 2021. That’s a period of 67 days of total darkness.

– Home Depot announced this week that it plans to spend an additional $1 billion a year to increase employee wages. Starbucks has pledged to give nearly all of its current employees a 10% raise, at minimum, starting next month.

Local News:

– After last week’s movement of the CA counties surrounding Tahoe into the purple tiers, we were all waiting for the NV shoe to drop to see how they may differ – and late Sunday governor Sisolak announced that they would not be shutting the state down completely – for the most part took the current 50% capacity on places like restaurants, casinos, gyms, and retail down to 25%. He also put some limitations on public gatherings going back to 50 people & private gatherings to 10 people with maximum of 2 households. Also has said the state’s mask mandate will be to wear a mask at all times when around someone who is not part of their immediate household – public or private – those all go into effect today and are for the next 3 weeks – basically the holiday week + 2 weeks of incubation to see how the holiday fared. - Just to add to this a bit, the curfew set by CA governor Newsom for the purple counties (10pm – 5 am) is not in effect in NV. They can’t set a curfew in Vegas, right? So, as Tahoe has been all year – the rules are slightly different on the CA side than the NV side. - The virus is definitely surging in the region – most notably in Washoe County, although not as significant around the lake portion of the county – but just as a precaution, thought I would mention it’s not quite time to let our guard down – as if you needed the reminder, right? - On the CA side of the lake, both Truckee Tahoe and South Tahoe school districts have made the announcement to move back to distance-only learning for the time being. Announcement had some families scrambling to try and figure out child care – Washoe is supposed to make a decision today – & I would anticipate they also move to distance learning – Haven’t seen anything on the Douglas county side of things but we’ll keep you posted if they do. - If you are a vacation home renter in El Dorado county you’ll want to know that the county supervisors passed a first reading of an amendment to the VHR ordinance cap the number of permits outside of the SLT city limits. There was a little dissension on the number, but looks to be addressed in the second reading at the beginning of next month. - On the weather front for the week, looks like for the most part we got sunny days and cold nights with an ever so slight possibility of weather tomorrow. Thanksgiving should be a little on the chilly side so huddle around the deep fryer.