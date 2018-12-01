Renovation project wraps up at Kahle Community Center in Stateline

Renovations to the Kahle Community Center have been completed.

The overall project consisted of roof modification, new single ply, masonry and metal siding maintenance and interior flooring, along with some new wall padding in the basketball gym, according to Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, the contractor on the project.

The center, located at 236 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline, is multi-use center with gymnasium, weight room, jogging track and class rooms, as well as a large public park.

Modifications to the roof included removing decorative dormers and all old metal roofing, reframing and adding new metal roofing.

"The limited amount of sunlight the roof got created glaciers of snow and ice that would form and fall off, tearing up the roof as they slid," Mark Beauchamp, co-founder of Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, said in a press release. "It was pretty dangerous."

The project took a little more than two months to complete due to scheduling around various community events, according to Beauchamp. The facility hosts an active day care center, in addition to other events.

"We worked around a basketball tournament and other scheduled events," he said. "The center was open throughout construction — they didn't miss a day."

According to the Kahle Center website, the center is "not just a community center, we're the center of the community."