Rhythm riding: Ensync Spin Studio opens in South Lake Tahoe

Sweat to the beat of the music at Enysnc Spin Studio, South Shore's newest fitness center that specializes in indoor cycling classes.

Those familiar with spin know its reputation for being a high-intensity, calorie-burning workout — but husband-and-wife team Michael and Stephanie Lewis bring a different approach to stationary biking with Ensync Spin Studio.

"Why we're called Ensync is because we ride as one group, it's like dancing on a spin bike, choreographed," Michael said. "We came up here, tried out different spin groups and didn't see what we were accustomed to."

The couple moved to South Shore from Orange County approximately two years ago, and officially opened Ensync Spin Studio in May. While it's the Lewis' first time owning a spin studio, the two have taught classes in the past and will continue to instruct at their company: Both Michael and Stephanie teach Rhythm Ride, which they identify as Ensync Spin Studio's "bread and butter."

"It's more about what we call being in sync to the beat: We're speaking to the entire class, everyone's in sync to the music, moving left and right together, doing tap backs together," Michael explained. "It's a little different than what people would call Power Ride courses, which works on cadence and going as fast as you can. Our classes, and business, is designed around being in sync and the entire class moving as one group."

Apart from the all-body workout Rhythm Ride — which works leg muscles as well as the arms and abs — Ensync Spin Studio also offers classes focused on power runs, and workouts that combine rhythm with power.

Recommended Stories For You

According to the company, it doesn't matter if you're a "casual rider" or a "hardcore spinatic" — there's something for you.

How it works

There are no memberships at Ensync Spin Studio: Participants simply pay as they go, signing up through the business' website.

The schedule changes week to week, but according to the owners classes are typically offered in the morning, afternoon and evening on weekdays and during the morning on weekends.

While walk-ins are welcome, online sign-ups are recommended: When signing up for a class, patrons choose the exact bike they'll use during the workout. Reserve a seat ahead of time, and there's no need to arrive early to ensure a spot.

Located at 2264 Lake Tahoe Blvd. #10, Ensync Spin Studio is a mere three doors down from The Bar, a barre, pilates and kickboxing studio — and due to their close proximity, the two businesses began offering combination packages so participants can enjoy classes at both studios.

Visit http://www.ensync-spin.com to view the schedule, sign up for a class, and learn more.