Douglas County road impact fee could be on November ballot

An initiative to raise taxes on new home construction permits could be on the November ballot.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to hear a request from the Regional Transportation Commission to increase the price of a residential building permit from $500 to $900.

State law allows the county to charge an impact fee for "the privilege of engaging in new real property development."

But in order to increase the fee, the county must obtain approval from a majority of Douglas County voters.

Proceeds from the tax must be used for road or transportation related projects, according to a report prepared by Deputy District Attorney Zach Wadlé.

The proposal before commissioners at their Thursday meeting would place the issue on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

Should commissioners approve the ballot question, the clerk-treasurer would advertise and recommend appointment of a committee to write the arguments for and against the question.

Committee members should be appointed by June 21 in order to make the July 13 deadline. Those arguments would appear with the tax on the November ballot.

Douglas County currently charges $500 per new single family dwelling and 50 cents for new nonresidential development.

State law allows the county to increase that to $900 before July 1, 2020, and $1,000 after that date.

Nonresidential development could increase to a $1 a square foot after July 1, 2020.

"Proceeds from these taxes must be used for projects related to construction or maintenance of public roads, and the tax proceeds may be used to pay for bonds to fund such projects," according to the resolution.

County commissioners meet 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., in Minden.

The county is responsible for maintaining 177.44 miles of paved roads, 43.69 miles of road that has been paved with grindings and 14.15 miles of gravel roads.