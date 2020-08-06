‘Saturday Show of Support’ at South Lake Tahoe art studio

The “Saturday Show of Support” on Aug. 8 at Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio,

The “Saturday Show of Support” on Aug. 8 at Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio will be a benefit for the Tahoe Art League and feature the art and music of Yvonne McGrath, who creates original paintings of “Fantasy Flowers.”

Her bold and timeless art is known to affirm the importance of nurturing one’s life in the moment. McGrath is also a singer and released an album titled, ‘Yvonne, In Private.’

At the beginning of this year, the Tahoe Art League began registering artists for the 14th annual Artist Studio Tour, the Tahoe Arts Alliance had scheduled an awards ceremony, multiple art receptions were scheduled at Lake Tahoe Community College and the Second Saturday Tahoe Art Walk had grown to be a monthly South Shore event. When the pandemic hit all art events were paused.

Tahoe Art Walk founders had to alter the event to adhere to new rules and changed the art walk map. The map is updated regularly and shares where local art exhibits and experiences are available including the ones that are online and in person.

“One of the functions of the Tahoe Art Walk map is to show the world the magnitude and diversity of the local artists and artisans we have on the South Shore,” said Tahoe Art Walk Co-founder, Sheilah Boothby in a press release. “With the recent approval of the Tahoe South Event Center in Stateline, South Tahoe is truly becoming an arts destination. All throughout South Lake Tahoe, different venues participate in the art walk. Stateline includes some of the venues like Marcus Ashley Fine Art Gallery, Benko Art Gallery, Sun Art Gallery and the Eadington Collectors Gallery.”

Boothby said that Lakeview Commons to the Y is turning into a midtown arts district with the Tahoe Art League Gallery and LTCC at its center. Wildwood Makers Market, GaiaLicious, and Compass Clay Studio are part of this areas unique exhibits, shops, and workshops.

Closer to the Y, Tahoe Art Walk includes Scott Forrest Fine Art Studio, Botanical Arts Company, Dharma Love, The Jamieson Gallery, and on up to Emanate Gallery, South Lake Brewing Company, and Focus on Interiors.

Before the pandemic hit, Boothby was going to launch a pop-up record shop that would exhibit records by new independent and alternative artists at Keynote Used Records and Books for April’s annual Record Store Day celebration.

However, like many recent events, the Record Store Day was postponed and the new date is set for Aug. 29.

Scott Forrest, Tahoe Art Walk co-founder, president of the Tahoe Art League and board member of the Tahoe Arts Alliance, offered an area for the record store pop-up shop in his studio on Saturdays. This led to the Tahoe Art Walk co-founders to create the “Saturday Show of Support,” a weekly fundraiser for local organizations.

It began with a fundraiser for KRLT-FM, and continued with fundraisers for the Tahoe Arts Alliance, Black Ice Theatre Co., and LTCC Foundation’s Tahoe Pride Equality Scholarship.

All social distancing and mask requirements will be in place for viewing art inside the gallery.

“Everyone who has visited the ‘Saturday Show of Support’ has been very respectful of protocols and enjoyed having a moment to take part in a new version of what has become a standard in South Lake Tahoe, checking out new art,” said Boothby.

For more information, visit TahoeArtWalk.com.