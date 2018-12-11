Seasonal overnight shelter, the Warm Room, to open in South Lake Tahoe for 2018-19 season

South Lake Tahoe’s seasonal overnight shelter will open tomorrow in a new location for the 2018-19 season.

The Warm Room will open at 1201 Emerald Bay Road on Dec. 12, the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless (TCH) recently announced. It will operate nightly from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 2019.

This will be the fourth season on South Shore for the Warm Room, which provides overnight shelter and a warm environment for approximately 25 adult men and women who are experiencing homelessness.

Last winter the Warm Room was open for 98 nights, served 109 individuals and provided 1,809 shelter bed nights, according to Marissa Muscat, TCH executive director.

The Warm Room also offers community resources including outreach from health and human services, outreach from the department of mental health, information on rapid rehousing, substance abuse support groups, and support with career and education goals through collaboration with local agencies and organizations.

The 2018-19 opening date comes nearly two weeks earlier than the opening date last year, which saw much milder weather in late November and early December.

TCH, a nonprofit formed by local residents to end homelessness on South Shore, also had a more difficult time finding a location last year.

The Warm Room opened at Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church on a temporary basis on Christmas Eve. It then opened in a city-owned property, at 1195 Rufus Allen Blvd., about a week later.

"We would like to thank our new neighbors on Emerald Bay Road for their support and valuable feedback on how we can best operate in the area," Muscat said in a press release. "We look forward to maintaining a safe and warm environment for those experiencing homelessness in our community while providing access to resources to obtain housing."

Donations can be made to TCH on its website tahoehomeless.org, via the organization’s Amazon Wish List at http://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist, or via check made payable to Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless and mailed to PO Box 13514, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151. Donations of clothing, blankets, toiletries and other necessities are accepted at the Warm Room — contact Susie Stich at susie@tahoehomeless.org or 530-600-2822 to schedule a drop-off.