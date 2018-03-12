Soroptomist groups at Lake Tahoe announce award winners
March 12, 2018
The Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe presented Sarah Gonzales with the Violet Richardson Award, Dr. Kelly Shanahan with the Ruby Award, and Aubrie Shott with the Live Your Dream Award on Wednesday, March 7.
The Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra presented Nicole Kruczynski with the Live Your Dream Award, Jeanne Nelson with the Ruby Award, and Catherine Yohnka with the Violet Richardson Award on Thursday, March 8.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- What lies in the depths of Lake Tahoe’s waters? (video)
- UPDATE: South Tahoe Middle School student arrested after alleged threats to bring gun to school dance
- Lake Tahoe weather: Storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow at lake level
- Gaming lounge opens in South Lake Tahoe
- Couple sought in connection with stolen vehicle found at Stateline casino