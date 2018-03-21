South Lake Tahoe City Council cannabis discussion moved to special meeting

South Lake Tahoe City Council pushed its discussion on a cannabis ordinance from Tuesday's council meeting to a special meeting next week.

Due to the unanticipated length of discussion on agenda items leading up to the 2 p.m. time certain discussion on cannabis, City Council opted to push the discussion to a special meeting at the Council Chambers on Tuesday, March 27, at 4 p.m. (Time certain items at council meeting cannot take place before the indicated time, but they can take place after.)

"We want to have the best discussion we can have. We want to have the best ordinance we can have," said Mayor Wendy David in an apology to the attendants who showed up to listen or comment on the proposed cannabis ordinance.

At a Feb. 20 public workshop, South Lake Tahoe City Council directed staff to begin writing a commercial cannabis ordinance based on recommendations from a working group comprised of 15 city and county residents.

The recommendations called for a pilot program that would allow up to three cannabis retailers to open under approved development agreements. The agreements would stipulate a percentage of revenue sharing until residents vote on a tax measure.

The subcommittee, among other suggestions, proposed banning outside cultivation, limiting distribution licenses, and not allowing on-site extraction and microbusiness licenses.

Council ultimately directed staff to begin drafting the ordinance based on these recommendations despite some disagreement on certain aspects of the ordinance. Council plans to use the drafted ordinance as a "working document" that it can discuss and amend as it sees fit.