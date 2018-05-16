South Lake Tahoe City Council hires interim city manager

South Lake Tahoe City Council authorized the hire of an interim city manager Tuesday.

Dirk Brazil comes to South Lake Tahoe after retiring as the city manager for Davis. He previously worked as the Yolo County assistant county administrator, held several positions at the California Legislature, and was the deputy director for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The terms of the contract have Brazil taking over from the current acting city manager on June 4 and working until a permanent city manager is appointed. The offer is contingent on the successful completion of a background check and drug test.

Upon former City Manager Nancy Kerry's resignation, the city agreed to pay her $176,321 — the equivalent of nine months salary — and cash out 339 hours of vacation time and 520 hours of sick leave.

At the May 1 meeting, City Council voted down a motion to pay Egan due to the lack of a “summary written report” as indicated in MRG’s original agreement letter. Recommended Stories For You

Therefore City Council appropriated $65,000 from the general fund's unassigned reserves Tuesday to pay for Dirk's salary of $103.85/hr. His offer does not include any fringe benefits.

Meanwhile the city is kicking off its search for a permanent city manager through the services of Washington-based recruiting firm Prothman. However, council has indicated they may wait until after November's election — three council seats are up for grabs this year — to hire a permanent executive.

Also on Tuesday City Council opted to pay Municipal Resources Group's Mary Egan for her review of city leadership leading up to Kerry being placed on indefinite leave and resigning.

At the May 1 meeting, City Council voted down a motion to pay Egan due to the lack of a "summary written report" as indicated in MRG's original agreement letter. Since that meeting, council decided not to commission the report, which, if made public, could trigger a lawsuit from Kerry.

Instead MRG gave council an amended agreement letter that indicates "no written report is required under the amended scope of services."

In a 4-1 vote, council approved the $11,500 payment to MRG. Councilmember Brooke Laine was the sole nay vote. Laine maintains that MRG did not complete the scope of work outlined in the agreement letter.