South Lake Tahoe clerk: No recount request for Measure T; council to certify election results tonight

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There will be no recount for a closely contested ballot measure that will largely ban vacation home rentals in residential neighborhoods.

Members of the public had until Saturday evening to request a recount on Measure T. City Clerk-elect Susan Blankenship told the Tribune she received one request but that it was rescinded. No other requests were received.

City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. today to certify the final election results, which the El Dorado County Elections Department released on Dec. 4 — nearly one month after Election Day.

The final numbers have the “yes” votes at 3,517 (50.42 percent) and “no” votes at 3,459 (49.58 percent).

Throughout the vote tallying process, assistant registrar of voters Linda Webster said that the El Dorado County Elections Department wanted to make sure its final numbers would hold up in the event of a recount. The office conducted a manual hand count of the ballots.

Measure T prohibits VHRs outside the tourist core and commercially zoned areas in the city of South Lake Tahoe. Full-time residents will have the ability to rent out their home up to 30 days per year.

While those provisions do not take effect until Dec. 31, 2021, new occupancy limits are set to take effect immediately. Those new limits effectively prevent more than 12 people from staying in a VHR.

Under Measure T, any future changes will need to be put to a vote of the people.

The special South Lake Tahoe City Council meeting will start at 5 p.m. today at City Hall, 1901 Airport Road. Click here to view the agenda.