South Lake Tahoe water providers hosting meeting to update community on toxic groundwater plume

Local water providers will host a meeting Wednesday to update the community on a toxic underground plume near the Y in South Lake Tahoe.

The groundwater contaminant tetrachloroethylene, or PCE as it is commonly known, was first found in drinking water wells near the Y in 1989.

The contamination is believed to have originated, at least in part, from Lake Tahoe Laundry Works, which operated from the 1970s until 2011 near the Y, the Tribune previously reported.

PCE remains in the groundwater and is believed to cover more than 400 acres, currently impacting five public drinking water wells.