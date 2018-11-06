South Lake Tahoe water providers hosting meeting to update community on toxic groundwater plume
November 6, 2018
Local water providers will host a meeting Wednesday to update the community on a toxic underground plume near the Y in South Lake Tahoe.
The groundwater contaminant tetrachloroethylene, or PCE as it is commonly known, was first found in drinking water wells near the Y in 1989.
The contamination is believed to have originated, at least in part, from Lake Tahoe Laundry Works, which operated from the 1970s until 2011 near the Y, the Tribune previously reported.
PCE remains in the groundwater and is believed to cover more than 400 acres, currently impacting five public drinking water wells.
Wednesday’s meeting will cover recent actions recommended by the South Lake Tahoe Water Suppliers to protect the water supply, according to a press release from South Tahoe Public Utility District, one of the three entities hosting the meeting. The others are Lukins Brothers Water Company and Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association.
Officials will provide an update on the progress of a feasibility study that aims to identify the most cost-effective approach to removing PCE from groundwater within the South "Y" area.
Recommended Stories For You
The study will integrate recent information collected during the pre-design investigation along with evaluating results from groundwater model simulations.
Earlier this year STPUD installed a test well to collect soil and groundwater samples at 953 Eloise Ave.
All of the water provided by STPUD, Lukins, and Tahoe Keys water companies meet drinking water standards and is safe to drink, according to the district.
The meeting will take place Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Airport,1901 Airport Road, in City Council Chambers.
Click here for more information and to live stream the meeting.
Trending In: Local
- LimeBike to bring electric scooters to South Lake Tahoe
- 4th District Congressional candidates McClintock, Morse weigh in on conservation fund
- Will big winter impact water temperature for swimmers in Lake Tahoe?
- Man jump kicks bear in chest after it breaks into cabin at Fallen Leaf Lake
- Environmental work at future Whole Foods site progresses
Trending Sitewide
- Crime spree in Nevada preceded motorcycle shootout near South Lake Tahoe
- Missing Alpine County hiker’s body found at base of cliff
- Outside money floods ‘no on Measure T’ campaign coffers in South Lake Tahoe
- Alpine County searching for missing hiker
- Heavenly, Kirkwood and Northstar ski resorts announce 2018-19 opening dates