South Lake Tahoe’s Maddie Bowman lands spot on U.S. Freeski Team

Maddie Bowman was recently named to the 2018-19 U.S. Freeski Team.

The South Shore resident, who won the gold medal in halfpipe in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, is among eight Olympic medalists on the squad.

Bowman finished off the podium at the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She crashed on all three runs during the final, attempting the same move, back-to-back 900s. She fell coming out of the last 900.

David Wise, of Reno, a 2018 gold medal winner in South Korea also is on the team.

"We have a great mix of experienced veterans and newcomers on the team this season," said Mike Jankowski, U.S Freeski and Snowboard head coach for halfpipe, slopestyle and big air. "After a successful Olympics in 2018, these athletes are aiming to continue the momentum into 2019."

In addition to the four PyeongChang Olympic medalists (Wise, Brita Sigourney, of Carmel, Calif., Alex Ferreira, of Aspen, Colo., and Nick Goepper, of Lawrenceburg, Ind.), Sochi medalists Gus Kenworthy (Telluride, Colo.), Devin Logan (West Dover, Vt.), and Joss Christensen (Park City, Utah) also landed spots on the squad.

The 2018-19 season features a range of high profile events on the freeski circuit including X Games, Dew Tour and numerous rounds of the FIS Freeski World Cup.

The World Cup events include two Toyota U.S. Grand Prix events taking place at Copper Mountain Dec. 5-8 and Mammoth Mountain Ski Area March 4-9.

Highlighting the season, the 2019 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships Feb. 1-10 will offer a rare opportunity for U.S Freeski Team athletes to go for glory on their home soil in U.S. Ski & Snowboard's home state of Utah.

"We have a really talented group of athletes and coaches that are ready to get the season started," said U.S. Freeski and Snowboard Director Jeremy Forster. "It will be an exciting season with the World Championships in Utah, and the inclusion of big air as a new Olympic competition."