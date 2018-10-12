PHOTOS: South Tahoe celebrates homecoming with parade through town

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe High School paraded through town Friday afternoon as part of its homecoming celebration. The participants gathered at South Tahoe Middle School. The parade started at Al Tahoe Blvd. and traversed Lake Tahoe Blvd back to the school and into Viking Stadium. Law enforcement provided an escort and helped shut down southbound traffic. The homecoming theme is “Music Through the Ages.”