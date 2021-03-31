South Tahoe gridders crush Sparks

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe’s football stars were on display Friday night against Sparks.

Jake Tarwater threw three touchdown passes, all to Mason Hage, James Adams rushed for over 200 yards and three scores and the defense forced four turnovers as the Vikings smashed the Railroaders 46-12 in Sparks.

The Vikings won their third straight game without a loss in this virus-shrunk season.

Adams carried the ball 20 times for 210 yards and added a reception for eight yards as the Vikings linemen had their way opening holes. As a team, the Vikings averaged nearly 10 yards per carry.

Tarwater completed 15 of 27 passes for 200 yards and seven of his completions went to Hage, who had 137 yards. Joel Gomez added six receptions for 46 yards.

The Vikings had 422 total yards in a balanced attack between rushing and passing.

Tyler Griffis led the Vikings on defense with 13 total tackles, including six solo, one went for a loss and one was a sack. He also recovered a fumble.

Leif Ferrier made two tackles for losses, including a sack, Hage also had a sack and Adams had an interception and recovered a fumble.

AJ Webb caused a fumble, recovered one and returned it 40 yards and Jeremy Smiley also caused a fumble.

JD Martinez made all three of his extra point attempts.