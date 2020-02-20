South Tahoe hoops begins playoff run Thursday vs. Fernley

South Tahoe's Cameron Lehmann shoots earlier this season.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif .— South Tahoe starts its basketball playoff run this week against a team it has already beaten twice this season.

The Vikings earned the No. 4 seed for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern League Championships at Fallon, Nevada and will play Fernley at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to open the single-elimination tournament.

South Tahoe (12-6) lost to Lowry (14-4) Friday 63-58 in its regular season finale with a chance to move even with them in the standings and force a tiebreaker.

The Vikings have beaten Fernley by double digits in both meetings.

They drubbed the Vaqueros 65-40 Jan. 11 in their first battle in Fernley then came back last Tuesday, Feb. 11, and earned a 62-51 victory at home.

Should the Vikings advance to the semifinals they will face regular season league champion Churchill County (17-1) who has won both meetings this season, one close, one not so close.

The Greenwave edged the Vikings 66-60 Jan. 7 in Fallon but roared past them 75-36 exactly three weeks later.

Lowry will play Dayton (8-10) on Thursday and the winner will play No. 2 Elko (16-2).

The championship game is at 4 p.m. on Saturday.