South Tahoe hoops begins playoff run Thursday vs. Fernley
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif .— South Tahoe starts its basketball playoff run this week against a team it has already beaten twice this season.
The Vikings earned the No. 4 seed for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Northern League Championships at Fallon, Nevada and will play Fernley at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to open the single-elimination tournament.
South Tahoe (12-6) lost to Lowry (14-4) Friday 63-58 in its regular season finale with a chance to move even with them in the standings and force a tiebreaker.
The Vikings have beaten Fernley by double digits in both meetings.
They drubbed the Vaqueros 65-40 Jan. 11 in their first battle in Fernley then came back last Tuesday, Feb. 11, and earned a 62-51 victory at home.
Should the Vikings advance to the semifinals they will face regular season league champion Churchill County (17-1) who has won both meetings this season, one close, one not so close.
The Greenwave edged the Vikings 66-60 Jan. 7 in Fallon but roared past them 75-36 exactly three weeks later.
Lowry will play Dayton (8-10) on Thursday and the winner will play No. 2 Elko (16-2).
The championship game is at 4 p.m. on Saturday.