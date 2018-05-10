Spring Cleanup Day returns to South Shore for third year
May 10, 2018
Spring cleaning will be in full force throughout South Lake Tahoe on Saturday, May 12, thanks to The Clean Tahoe Program's third annual Spring Cleanup Day.
This year's event, which begins at 9 a.m. and continues through noon, is a collaboration between the nonprofit — which focuses on improving the visual environment of South Shore — and the city of South Lake Tahoe. As was the case with the previous two events, the 2018 cleanup brings community members together at various locations throughout the city to pick up litter.
According to The Clean Tahoe Program website, "volunteers will be assigned a stretch of road to clean" nearby their chosen location, and then all participants will meet at Bijou Park for a free lunch and celebration at noon.
"Show your community pride by volunteering for this year's event and help us kick off the summer season with a sparkling clean town," states the website.
Last year 118 volunteers picked up approximately 1,500 pounds of litter at the annual Spring Cleanup Day.
Visit http://www.clean-tahoe.org to register for the event. All ages are invited to attend, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Supplies are provided.
Current cleanup locations include Stateline, Ski Run, Bijou, Rufus Allen, Al Tahoe, Tahoe Art Center, Tahoe Sierra/Sierra Tract, Tahoe Keys, Tahoe Island, The "Y" and James/Eloise, according to The Clean Tahoe Program's website. Visit the site for detailed location information.
