Suicide Prevention Network hosts ‘Hike for Hope’ in September

Suicide Prevention Network is honored to host an annual community event during the month of September for national Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and promote prevention and support resources.

With the challenges faced in the pandemic, this year’s event focuses on getting outside with friends and family, and enjoying the many benefits that offers. SPN invites you and loved ones to join us in this year’s Hike for Hope.

The Hike for Hope takes place throughout September, and online registration is open now at spnawarness.org/hikeforhope. Anyone can participate and track their miles hiked during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Whether it’s a stroll on the beach or hiking up to a mountain’s peak, people can join the fun however they wish and at an ability level that’s comfortable for them.

Registration is $30 per person, and provides access to an online mileage tracking system to log the amount of miles hiked – one day or every day – in support of suicide awareness. How you approach this event is completely up to you, but don’t forget to tag @SuicidePreventionNetwork if you share photos on social media.

Sign up for the Hike for Hope as an individual, and if you want to to team up with friends, family, or co-workers, email lschafer@spnawareness.org the names of everyone on your team so their total number of miles are tracked together. All funds from this event support Suicide Prevention Network’s projects in our community, including programs at local schools, classes for adults, and ongoing support groups.

Participants will receive a Hike for Hope tee shirt, tote bag, sticker, and a customizable sign that shares what you or your group is hiking to raise awareness for, such as “knowing the signs” or “ending stigma.” The top three individual hikers with the most miles hiked will receive a prize, and so will the top three teams. Suicide Prevention Network looks forward to our community coming together and making time to do some self care, while also showing support for suicide prevention and awareness. We’ll see you on the trail!

Morgan Gunnell is a program coordinator at Suicide Prevention Network, facilitating programs in El Dorado County and for the Washoe Tribe.